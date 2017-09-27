High school football Power Rankings – Week 5

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 5

10.) Beaver Local (4-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Beavers have had just 3 winning seasons over the last 12 years, none of which began this well. Beaver Local has won 4 of their first 5 games, which is their best start since 2004, when they went undefeated. Next up on the schedule is Bellaire, which will be their first meeting with the Big Reds in 11 years.

9.) Western Reserve (4-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Blue Devils continue to roll in the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, outscoring their first two opponents (Sebring and Mineral Ridge) 121-7. Western Reserve is winning with a balanced attack, with 10 of their touchdowns coming by air, and 12 from the ground game.

8.) Farrell (4-1)

Previous Rank: #8

After outscoring their last 3 opponents 185-0, the Steelers got a wake-up call in Week 5, when they beat Union City 48-36. The Steelers scored twice on turnovers, and twice on kick returns to earn that victory. The schedule gets no easier, with Meadville, Fort LeBoeuf, and Cambridge Springs up next… three teams with a (11-4) combined record.

7.) Struthers (4-1)

Previous Rank: #2

The Wildcats fall to Number 7 after suffering their first loss of the season to Canfield in our WKBN Game of the Week. The bad news… there will be no perfect season in Struthers. The good news… the Cats are still in conference driver’s seat, and remain in Top 8 of the Division IV Region 13 playoff race.

6.) Greenville (5-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Trojans slip to Number 6 by no fault of their own. They are still perfect on the season with wins over every Class AAA team in Region 2. And their ground game has been impressive, averaging over 200 yards per game. Big match-up coming in Week 7 when they host undefeated Wilmington.

5.) Wilmington (5-0)

Previous Rank: #6

There has been no more dominant team in the area this season than Wilmington. The Hounds are averaging 50 points per game, and have allowed just one touchdown all season long! It all adds up to a staggering stat like this… Wilmington has outscored the competition 248-7 through the first five weeks.

4.) Poland (5-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Bulldogs take another big jump up in our Power Rankings after a 63-0 route of Edgewood last Friday night, the biggest blowout in decades for Poland. The only comparison we could find was a 56-0 win over Jefferson in 2001, and a 59-0 route of Woodrow Wilson in 2002. It won’t be that easy this week though, when Poland travels to rival Struthers.

3.) Girard (5-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Indians started the season (0-5) last year, and have successfully avenged all five of those losses in convincing fashion. Girard is winning by an average of 35 points per game, and has shutout their last two opponents.

2.) South Range (5-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Raiders remain unbeaten after a 27-20 victory over Brookfield, and strengthened their position in the Division V Region 17 playoff race. South Range now has 2.65 computer point advantage over the next team in their region. The only local team with a better mark, is our NEW Number One.

1.) Canfield (5-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Cards take over the top spot in our Power Rankings after beating previously undefeated Struthers 34-12 in our WKBN Game of the Week. That was the 5th time this year Canfield has handed a team their 1st loss of the season! And consider this… for four of those teams, (Alliance, Chardon, Lakeside, and Struthers) Canfield is their ONLY loss of the season.