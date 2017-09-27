John P. Slovinsky, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John P. Slovinsky, Jr. passed away Wednesday, September 27.
John was born October 15, 1947.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John P. Slovinsky, Jr. passed away Wednesday, September 27.
John was born October 15, 1947.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use