John P. Slovinsky, Jr. Obituary

September 27, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John P. Slovinsky, Jr. passed away Wednesday, September 27.

John was born October 15, 1947.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.