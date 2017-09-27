Larry Shields Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 2 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Larry Shields, 59 of Masury who died early Wednesday morning, September 27 at his residence following his battle with Huntington’s Disease.

Larry was born January 10, 1958 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a son of the late William D. and Ruby O. (Tracy) Shields and came to this area as a child.

He graduated from Greenford High School.

Larry leaves four sisters, Delores Latour of Grand Praire, Texas, Evelyn Kimble of Port Richey, Florida, Jean Wonner of Rogers and Rose Thorpe of Niles and one brother, Bill (Judy) Shields of Niles. Larry also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by three sisters, Arliss Pugh, Fern Reese and Sherrill Petrie and one brother, Ricky Shields.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 2 until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to help defer the cost of the funeral.