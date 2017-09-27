Lawmakers try to combat troubling trend among veterans

About 20 veterans commit suicide every day, according to the latest report from the Department of Veterans Affairs

Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar Published:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Suicide among military veterans is 22 percent higher than for civilians of the same age.

That’s according to the latest data released by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Wednesday, lawmakers met to discuss what can be done to combat the increasing and worrisome trend.

“I think we can all agree this is a crisis,” said Republican Sen. John Boozman, from Arkansas.

Boozman added that it’s a problem that is getting worse, especially in his state.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee took a look at the report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which reported that about 20 veterans commit suicide every day.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, blamed the startling numbers on what he called the VA’s biggest problem.

“What I am hearing again and again and again is that the suicide rates are increasing among veterans who lack access,” he said.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin said he is working to fix this.

He is asking senators for more money to set up more hospitals in rural and urban areas.

Craig Bryan, with the National Center for Veterans Studies, said even veterans who get treatment still might not get the help they need.

“What unsettles me the most as a veteran is knowing that when a fellow veteran overcomes these barriers, he or she is unlikely to receive the treatments that are most likely going to save their lives,” he said.

Dr. David Shulkin, the secretary of Veterans Affairs, said if the VA gets more money, it hopes to hire up to 1,000 mental health professionals to help veterans before it’s too late.

“What we are trying to do is more aggressively than ever before to outreach to veterans that aren’t getting access to care,” he said.

