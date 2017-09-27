Man accused of trying to pick up teen boy in Austintown free on bond

Raymond Dillion appeared an Austintown court on Wednesday

Raymond Dillion, 50, of West Middlesex, Pa., appeared an Austintown court on Wednesday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Mercer County is free on bond Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with trying to pick up a teenage boy for sex.

Police arrested him Tuesday after he responded to ads placed on the Craigslist. They involved a young boy looking for a relationship.

Police say Dillon sent several sexually-suggestive messages and photographs of himself to an undercover officer who he believed was 15 years old. He agreed to meet the officer at a location on Mahoning Avenue.

When he arrived, officers were there to meet him and take him into custody.

He’s due back in court next month.

