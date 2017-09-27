Man shot in Youngstown, found lying in yard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man was found shot and lying in a side yard on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 11 a.m. Tuesday to E. Boston Avenue where they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his side. The man was lying in the grass and bleeding.

The victim told police that a man he knew hid in the bushes and waited for him before he was shot. He said he worked with the suspect at Economy Furniture on Market Street.

The suspect was driving an Economy Furniture truck and was tracked down to the store where the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Police noted in the report that when they went to the store looking for the suspect, they found he had sprayed Windex on his hands, so much so that they were dripping with the solution, the report stated.

Police did not name the suspect or victim in the police report and described the offense as a felonious assault.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he is in stable condition.