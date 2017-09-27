Police looking for motorcyclist who ran from Youngstown crash

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle shut down part of Midlothian Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon

A two-vehicle accident shut down part of Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown on Wednesday afternoon. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a car and a motorcycle shut down part of Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the car was crossing Shirley Road and was hit by a motorcycle driving on Midlothian Boulevard.

The motorcycle driver then ran from the scene, according to investigators.

Police shut down the right lane of Midlothian Boulevard just after the entrance ramp to Interstate 680 for about an hour.

Police are still looking for the driver of the motorcycle.

