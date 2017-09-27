Reagan Tokes’ parents on new legislation: ‘She would want us doing this’



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As a piece of legislation in their daughter’s honor was introduced on Wednesday morning, Lisa and Toby Tokes spoke together publicly for the first time since Reagan Tokes, their oldest daughter, was abducted, raped, and murdered in early February.

The couple has been working with lawmakers for months on the Reagan Tokes Act, which addresses four areas within Ohio’s criminal justice system they want to see changed.

“It’s just devastating as parents. You never get over it,” Lisa said of the scenario that took Reagan from them. “It’s always there. It’s always with you.”

Reagan was a psychology major at Ohio State and was just months from graduating.

She was abducted on the night of February 8 and was later found shot to death at Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Police charged Brian Golsby with her murder, abduction, and rape in the following days. Golsby was under GPS surveillance but was not actively monitored, one of the four areas the Reagan Tokes Act addresses.

“What was taken away from us…Something positive had to come from it,” said Reagan’s father, Toby. “God finds ways to do good in all things, even evil.”

The proposed legislation will also make sentences indeterminate for first- and second-degree felonies, as well as third-degree violent felonies. It also addresses programs responsible for helping violent and dangerous felons re-enter society. Additionally, new guidelines would be set for parole officers to ensure proper oversight.

Lisa and Toby know the pain of losing their daughter will never leave them but say it could prevent others from suffering the same tragic fate.

“She would want us doing this at this point,” Lisa said. “She would want us trying to make something positive from this terrible tragedy.”

