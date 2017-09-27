Renters say Niles storage units broken into, now they’re locked out

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in Niles are upset that they haven’t been able to get into their storage units to see what’s been stolen after police investigated several break-ins.

Ron Krezeczowski rents two units at Main Street Storage. He’s trying to get information to file an insurance claim.

Police reports show that someone broke into almost every unit, including Krezeczowski’s. But he and others say they haven’t been able to contact the owners for weeks.

“We’ve tried to contact them multiple times and it states in the report that other people have tried to contact with no success,” Krezeczowski said.

On Tuesday, various items from mattresses to toys were thrown everywhere. The doors to the storage units were wide open or bent.

Police say some were hit by a car.

The keypad lock has been unbolted from the ground. Now the gate is padlocked.

“I came over to check on something, to get a couple of my daughter’s things out of there. When I pulled up, that’s what I noticed from the side of the road here, that the gate was chained and you couldn’t get in through the passcode thing,” Krezeczowski said.

The owners of the property are Dominic Gatta, Jr. and Dominic Gatta III.

“The owners won’t even let us in to see what’s still in there, if there is anything in there. They won’t answer the phones, they won’t answer to nothing,” Krezeczowski said.

On Tuesday, Gatta, Jr. told WKBN in a brief phone call that the property has been foreclosed and the bank is handling it, though he wouldn’t say which bank. WKBN did some research and found out it was Cortland Bank.

Several attorneys, Cortland Bank, the Trumbull County Auditor, and the Ohio Secretary of State all say that legally, the Gattas are still the owners of the property until the deed is transferred.

“You can’t sleep at night. My two motorcycles, my motorcycles are one, my washer, dryer, stove, everything I had in there is gone,” Krezeczowski said.

Main Street Storage was sold at a private auction on Monday, though it’s not known who bought it.

Meanwhile, Krezeczowski and others who rented there are still left wondering what will happen next. Krezeczowski said they plan to file a class action lawsuit.

WKBN called Gatta, Jr. several times on Wednesday via the same number called on Tuesday. He hasn’t responded.

The number on Main Street Storage’s website was answered by another man who said he has no connection to the business. The number on the sign outside of the property has been disconnected.

