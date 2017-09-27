Rev. Hubert D. Clardy, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 at the New Bethel Baptist Church, for Rev. Hubert D. Clardy, Jr., 57, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Rev. Clardy was born October 13, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Hubert, Sr. and Maretta D. Walls Clardy.

He was a 1977 graduate of North High School and attended Kent State University. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in theology at SBIS, graduating in the class of 2008.

He had been employed with the Youngstown Fire Department as chief of inspection and prevention retiring after over 20 years of service. He had also worked with Youngstown City Schools.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as associate minister and was a member of its Sunday School. He was the former pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio. He was a former member of the Ministerial Alliance and was a pianist.

He enjoyed fishing, writing music and spending time with his family. He was an Air Force veteran.

He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy his wife, the former Tina McDonald; three children, Eatta Clardy, Hubert D. Clardy III and Joshua Clardy; five grandchildren; two sisters, Adele Comer and Tamara Collier; a brother, Maurice Clardy, all of Youngstown and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, the former Doreen Clausell Clardy; a brother, Gregory Clardy and Ernestine Clardy.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, October 4 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

