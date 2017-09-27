Roethlisberger: Blame me for Steelers' slow offensive start

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger has a pretty good idea what’s wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Him.

“The quarterback needs to play better,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday as the Steelers tried to turn their focus on preparing for Baltimore following the chaotic fallout from the team’s decision to stay out of sight during the national anthem last weekend in Chicago.

Center Maurkice Pouncey indicated the entire team will stand on the sideline on Sunday before Pittsburgh (2-1) faces the Ravens (2-1), though Roethlisberger declined to get into what the Steelers might or might not do during “The Star-Spangled Banner” going forward. He just wants to get back to work.