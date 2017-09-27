Roethlisberger: Blame me for Steelers' slow offensive start

Ben Roethlisberger has a pretty good idea what's wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense. Him

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game againstthe San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger is back. The Steelers hope their high-powered offense picks up where it left off when he went down with a sprained left knee a month ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game againstthe San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger is back. The Steelers hope their high-powered offense picks up where it left off when he went down with a sprained left knee a month ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger has a pretty good idea what’s wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Him.

“The quarterback needs to play better,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday as the Steelers tried to turn their focus on preparing for Baltimore following the chaotic fallout from the team’s decision to stay out of sight during the national anthem last weekend in Chicago.

Center Maurkice Pouncey indicated the entire team will stand on the sideline on Sunday before Pittsburgh (2-1) faces the Ravens (2-1), though Roethlisberger declined to get into what the Steelers might or might not do during “The Star-Spangled Banner” going forward. He just wants to get back to work.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s