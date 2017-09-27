Rose Marie Faylo Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Rose Marie Faylo of Hermitage passed away at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 84.

Mrs. Faylo was born April 15, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of Ernest and Theresa (Kapurick) Lauer.

A lifelong area resident, Rose Marie was raised in Sharon and attended Sharon schools.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking, especially her delicious cookies and brownies.

Rose Marie was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed playing bingo and completing jigsaw puzzles. Rose Marie loved spending time her grandchildren, particularly while babysitting or attending their many activities.

Her husband, Frank Faylo, whom she married June 19, 1954, passed away September 10, 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Rose M. Vamosi and her husband, Raymond, Sharpsville; a son, James F. Faylo and his wife, Elaine, Hermitage; five grandchildren, Jessica, Teresa and Jamie Vamosi and Jacque and Jared Faylo; three great-grandchildren, twins, Jennifer and Jasmine Vamosi and Gabriella Schmelzer; a sister, Frances Battyanyi, Hermitage and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Lauer, Brookfield and Kathryn Asafaylo, Hermitage.

In addition to her husband, Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Louise Buckovinski, Anna May Dzurinda and Marian Najdusak and a brother, Charles Lauer.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 2 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.