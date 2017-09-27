Semi hits stopped cruiser along I-71 in central Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Circleville trooper is not injured after a semi-truck slammed into his cruiser Tuesday.

The trooper was stopped on Interstate 71, just south of the Pickaway County line, helping a stranded driver on Tuesday just before 11 p.m.

His cruiser had its lights on and was partially blocking the right lane, while a wrecker arrived to tow away the vehicle.

A 2004 Volvo semi truck driven by 24-year-old Vadim Popovici, of Nevada, failed to move over or slow down and hit the cruiser on the left rear side.

The trooper and the stranded driver were not injured. Highway Patrol said the trooper had asked the driver to stand along the berm as a safety measure.

Popovici was cited for the crash.

