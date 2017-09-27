Storm Team 27: Cooler air is moving in

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for cooler temperatures through the end of the week. A small risk for an isolated Lake Effect shower Thursday. A better chance for showers Friday.
The weekend looks nice.
Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 65
Thursday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 47
Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 67
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 43
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 47
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 55
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 52