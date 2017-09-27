Storm Team 27: Cooler temperatures ahead

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight a cold front will push through and we will feel the changes soon. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s and highs tomorrow are only expected into the mid 60s. There is a chance for some isolated showers heading into Thursday.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 65

Thursday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 47

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 52