Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Paul Wetzl joins in on literacy event

The "Reading With the Stars" event is organized by the Mahoning Valley Council of the International Reading Association

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Paul Wetzl was in Canfield Wednesday night for a special program to promote literacy in the Valley.

The second annual “Reading With the Stars” event took place at Ala Carte Catering on Lisbon Road.

Authors, researchers, and even local celebrities — like Paul — join in as special “Reading Stars.” They share how literacy has impacted them and played an important role in their lives.

In Wednesday’s audience were teachers from Youngstown State.

The event is organized by the Mahoning Valley Council of the International Reading Association (MVCIRA), which has been around since 1965. Its members are teachers, administrators, and librarians with passions for reading and students.

MVCIRA is one of the strongest reading councils in Ohio.

