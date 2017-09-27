Storm Team 27: Warm, humid, chance of shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

One more day of the 80’s before it will start to feel like fall. A cold front will push through in the evening but we wont feel the difference until Thursday. Highs for the end of the week will be in the low to mid 60s.

Forecast

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Partly sunny, chance for showers. (30%)

High: 84

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 65

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated morning shower. (20% AM)

High: 62 Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54