U.S. security officials say technology is changing security risks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Top law enforcement and security officials say the United States is facing a range of threats — from natural disasters to cyber crimes and terror attacks.

They testified before Congress on Wednesday, saying the terror threat to our country equals, and in many ways exceeds, that in the period of 9/11.

The acting secretary of Homeland Security and the FBI director said security risks are changing because of technology.

“The threats are not only increasing in scope and scale, they’re also becoming increasingly difficult to investigate,” said FBI Director Chris Wray.

Several Senators asked about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and how the U.S. can stop it from happening again.

“We are surging more resources specifically focused on the upcoming elections. We are collecting more intelligence,” Wray responded.

Several senators brought up the Charlottesville attack, threat of domestic terrorism and dangers of white supremacy.

“Do you think the threat of white supremacist terrorists or violent extremists any less seriously than those perpetrated by ISIS?” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, asked.

“No, we do not,” Wray said. “We take both of them very seriously. Our focus is on violence and threats of violence.”

Wray said the FBI is investigating 1,000 open domestic terrorism cases and 1,000 cases related to ISIS.