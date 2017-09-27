Youngstown murder suspect asks for translators, to represent herself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and wife accused of trying to murder the woman’s boyfriend will go to trial Monday, even though the wife now wants to represent herself.

Evgenia Hull is accused of trying to kill Larry Robinson in May of 2015. The shooting happened near the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue, not far from Youngstown State University’s campus.

Prosecutors say the woman’s husband, Thomas Hull, was the getaway driver.

Witnesses said the pair was following Robinson and Evgenia Hull was shooting at him. Robinson’s SUV crashed into Dorian Books after the shooting.

This was supposed to have been the couple’s final pretrial, but Evgenia Hull told Judge Maureen Sweeney that she wants to fire her attorney and handle the case herself.

Hull is from Russia and says she can’t understand English and needs translators.

The judge denied repeated requests for more time to prepare, saying trial begins next week.

