2 arrested in Youngstown drug raid

Both men are facing drug possession charges

Daniel Russell and Michael Moore were arrested on drug charges in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Daniel Russell, R: Michael Moore

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested and are facing drug charges following a drug raid.

Officers were serving a  search warrant about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 200 block of Saranac Avenue where they found heroin, ammunition, and two digital scales, according to a police report.

Michael Moore, 28, and Daniel Russell, 48, were charged with drug possession.

There were several people in the house at the time, including juveniles, but everyone but Moore and Russell was released.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police also noted in the report that there was no running water in the house and it had been red-tagged for that reason. Red-tagged means the house is not habitable.

