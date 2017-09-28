Akron Children’s Hospital kicks off Radiothon to help sick children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Making miracles — that’s the idea behind the Miracles and Promises Radiothon.

The broadcast is coming live from Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley campus.

In the past nine years, the fundraiser has raised more than $1.5 million. All of the money stays here in the Valley to help sick children.

Sixty-five percent of the patients who go to Akron Children’s in Boardman don’t have insurance, according to Joann Stock, senior director of development at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

“Every child is guaranteed world-class medical care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay, and it’s fundraisers like this that make that happen,” Stock said.

The radiothon runs until 6 p.m. on the iHeart Radio stations and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

You can call 1-888-746-9890 to make a donation.