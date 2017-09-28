Animal Charities closes clinic, searches for new veterinarian

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Charity Humane Society of Mahoning County announced that it will not be accepting new clients at the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic.

The organization announced the clinic’s temporary closure this week on its Facebook page. The facility on Market Street in Boardman is without a veterinarian after Dr. Jennifer Kotouch told them she was leaving for a position in Cleveland.

No animals will be given veterinarian care at the facility after October 6.

Those that use the clinic are devastated by the temporary closure, saying finding a full-service clinic that is affordable is difficult.

“I was very disappointed. They are very caring here, and I came in today on an emergency visit and they brought me right in,” said Henrietta Lewis of Youngstown.

Animal Charities serves thousands of clients. Board president Mary Louk said she understands it is a disappointment to so many who use their services.

“We really do apologize to our clients, but that is all the notice we had,” Louk said.

Clients won’t be the only ones hurting financially. Louk said losing the income from the veterinary clinic is devastating to the agency’s rescue operations. They already had to lay off four people and cut back on hours for staff.

“It is going to be tough for a little while. We are really going to need the community’s support with donations,” Louk said.

Animal Charity is scrambling to find a new veterinarian as soon as possible. Louk said the board has no intention of shutting the clinic down on a permanent basis.

“As soon as we find a veterinarian, even if we can find someone on a part-time basis, we will reopen on a part-time basis,” Louk said.

Animal Charity will hold on to all veterinarian files and information, so clients shouldn’t worry about losing their records.

The clinic closure does is not impacting Animal Charities humane division. Humane officers will continue to provide services to all of Mahoning County.