Carrasco strikes out 14, Indians beat Twins for 100th win

This is just the third time Cleveland has won 100 games in a season.

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Cleveland Indians notched their 100th win, 5-2 over the understandably sluggish Twins. Minnesota clinched a wild-card berth hours earlier Thursday.

Carrasco (18-6) dominated a Minnesota lineup loaded with reserves and September call-ups. He allowed six hits – all singles – in 8 1-3 innings and improved to 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA against the Twins. The right-hander also moved into a tie for the league lead in wins with teammate Corey Kluber and Kansas City’s Jason Vargas.

Kipnis, who has moved from second base to center field, connected for a two-run homer – his first since Aug. 18 – in the sixth inning off Trevor Hildenberger (3-3) as the Indians jumped to 31-4 since Aug. 24.

