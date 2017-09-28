EverCrisp apples return with more quantities available

Related Coverage Can you get a good apple this season? Valley growers weigh in

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year for harvesting, sweet corn, pumpkins and of course, apples.

This time last year, a new apple was introduced and this October it is hitting shelves again in a big way.

Nearly seven years ago, Midwest Apple Improvement Association made a discovery after crossing a Honey Crisp apple with a Fuji apple creating the EverCrisp.

The new apple was for sale last year in small quantities and was such a hit that growers like Dan Simmons, with Peace Valley Orchards in Rogers, decided to produce nearly 1000 bushels more. While the apple is easy to grow and long-lasting, its texture of a Honey Crisp and sweetness of a Fuji is what makes Simmons so confident in the new fruit’s success.

Simmons says the apples long shelf life also makes them more desirable. He said an apple he tried during testing had been on the shelf at room temperature for three months and still tasted as fresh as the day it was picked.

“The EverCrisp is one of the few that I believe is going to stand on its own because we put it in blind taste tests against all of the other apples out there and it wins, hands down, every time,” Simmons said.

The apple will be for sale after its harvest which is from the 17th to the 21st of October. They’ll be sold at Peace Valley Orchards and White House Fruit Farm here in the Valley and whole foods store like Heinen’s in Cleveland.

And if you don’t get to them this year, the apples are expected to be on shelves in local whole foods stores within the next two to three years.