Former Campbell mayor incarcerated in West Virginia prison

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of Campbell was incarcerated Thursday in a Morgantown, West Virginia prison.

Tuesday, prosecutors agreed to withdraw their motion to revoke the bond of George Krinos if he reported to prison.

Earlier this year, Krinos pleaded guilty to securities fraud and tax evasion charges and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison. At that time, he was given until September to turn himself into prison authorities.

However, federal prosecutors said Krinos has continued to sell phony securities to unsuspecting clients while free on bond — even changing his name on documents for his investment business. They also claim he has never paid off the nearly $2 million in restitution he owes to his previous clients.

As part of the agreement with Krinos, he cannot incur new credit charges or open any additional lines of credit without prior approval from his probation officer, according to court documents.