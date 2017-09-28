Former Playboy model from Trumbull County remembers ‘Uncle Hef’

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Playboy says founder Hugh Hefner is dead at age 91

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County woman who was pictured in Playboy said she will never forget Hugh Hefner.

Hef made silk pajamas look so comfortable and he built a brand with Playboy magazine. The first issue came out in 1953.

His death at 91 years old has brought out different memories about the articles on the pages of Playboy.

Lisa Neeld-Infante still models but recognizes that Playboy changed her life in 2008 when she made the pages of the magazine.

“Being in Playboy had such a huge impact on my life. It opened so many doors,” she said.

Lisa would be on the pages four times, including a recognition among the Sexy 100 all-time Playboy models, along with Kim Kardashian and Anna Nicole Smith.

Lisa’s chance with Playboy started later than most. Hugh Hefner picked out the cover photo of Lisa in 2009 for the Hot Housewives edition.

“[Hugh Hefner] changed my life in the way that I feel about myself. When I tried out for Playboy, I was 30 years old so that’s kind of big,” Lisa said.

She met him twice at the Playboy Mansion during two of his famous parties with hundreds of girls.

“When he was talking to you, he was talking to you and he just made you feel you were so important, and so special, and so respectful,” Lisa said.

While she was never selected as a Playmate, Lisa has special memories of all her Playboy pictures. She even has a Playboy necklace she got during one of her trips to the mansion.

And to think it all started when she sent some pictures to Playboy, just asking for a chance.

“When you embark on something that is so iconic and you become a part of it, even a small part, I will hold that forever,” she said.

Lisa will never forget the person she was told to call Uncle Hef once she joined the Playboy family.

“It’s such an honor to be attached to such an iconic figure. There will never be another Hef. Never ever, no way.”

Lisa still models today. She just shot a movie where she plays a news anchor.

You may also remember her as the 1994 state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles while she was at Mineral Ridge.

