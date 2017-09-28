Harper sits, Nova hit, Doolittle blows save; Nats top Bucs 5-4

Ivan Nova left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his throwing hand while batting

WASHINGTON (AP) – The NL East champion Washington Nationals began their last – and meaningless – series of the regular season without a sore Bryce Harper and with a blown save by closer Sean Doolittle in what became a 5-4 victory Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher, Ivan Nova, left after getting hit by a pitch on his throwing hand while batting.

Howie Kendrick, a possible starter instead of Jayson Werth in left field when Washington opens its NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Oct. 6, was taken out in the third inning after diving to try to catch a sinking liner. The Nationals did not immediately announce whether Kendrick was injured.

