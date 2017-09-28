Helen Lindsay Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Helen Lindsay, 93, a longtime resident of New Waterford passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Covington Community Campus after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born August 1, 1924 in Weirton, West Virginia, daughter of the late Paul and Mary Scurok Kowalchik.

Helen was a member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church and was an avid seamstress and sewed for family and her community. She loved canning and cooking and was an active farm wife with her late husband, Charles. She was a longtime 4-H leader and member of various local card clubs.

Helen is survived by two sons, Tim (Gaye Ann) Lindsay and Scott (Mandy) Lindsay both of New Waterford; three daughters, Kathleen Lindsay of East Palestine, Sally (Don) Guy and Amy (Mike) Weingart both of New Waterford; daughter-in-law, Loretta Lindsay of New Waterford; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2000; a son, Daniel Lindsay in 2016 and an infant daughter, Coreen Lindsay.

A memorial service will be held Monday evening, October 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the New Waterford United Methodist Church with Pastor J.P. Snyder and Ken Rambo officiating. The family will have a time of fellowship immediately following the service at the church.

A private burial will held at New Waterford Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made in her name in lieu of flowers to the New Waterford United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.