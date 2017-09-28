Investigators in plane spot marijuana in Newton Falls cornfield

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reported finding marijuana plants growing in a Newton Falls cornfield.

The plants were discovered while Highway Patrol was flying a plane over the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office reported that four plants were found in two large cornfields. The plants were turned over to the Trumbull Ashtabula Group (TAG) drug task force.

WKBN called TAG for more information on its investigation and to see if anyone has been charged.