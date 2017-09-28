James Fox Obituary

September 28, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published:
Obit Image Generic

ALLIANCE, Ohio – James Fox, age 89, of Alliance, died at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Canterbury Villa Nursing Home in Alliance.

He was born on November 6, 1927.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.