Judge sentences Lowellville man accused of sexually abusing girl

Kenneth Mercer was sentenced to six months in jail

Kenneth Mercer was originally indicted on six charges of gross sexual imposition. He pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangering.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville man will spend six months in jail on charges that he sexually abused a young girl.

Mercer will also serve time on probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Investigators believe that Mercer had sexual contact with a child in Mahoning County on six separate occasions between July 2010 and October 2014.

Before Mercer’s sentencing, the prosecutor read a statement from the victim. The statement said the crime has negatively changed her life as well as her relationship with others.

