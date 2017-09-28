Local family of Puerto Rico residents wait, watch and worry

Many of the rural roads on the island are still impassable, leaving residents unable to get to the spots where medical services, fuel, food and water are available

By Published:
In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the days since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, many across the nation and here in the Valley are watching the efforts to provide aid to the devastated island.

Luis Arroyo said he knows the dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins he has on the island are alive but has no idea how they are living.

Arroyo is a counselor with Mahoning County Domestic Relations Court and was born in Puerto Rico. The last time he was there was three months ago. He said the damage from Hurricanes Maria and Irma caused so much destruction and left rural hamlets and villages virtually isolated, throwing a knockout punch at the island’s 3.5 million residents.

“Just like any fighters, they are going to get up and they are going to tell you they are okay. And if they are alive, yes, but there some finer needs,” Arroyo said.

President Trump issued an order Thursday loosening restrictions imposed by the century-old Jones Act, which normally requires all goods headed for Puerto Rico be shipped on American vessels operated by Americans.

Arroyo said many of the rural roads on the island are still impassable, leaving residents unable to get to the spots where medical services, fuel, food, and water are available. He said distribution needs to be better organized.

“It will take a military-style effort – all resources at one time from all sides of the island,” Arroyo said.

For now, Arroyo worries many will fall sick or die because they can’t get the help they need.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s