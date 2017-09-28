Mahoning County indictments: September 28, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 28, 2017:

Alan Johnson: (superseding indictment) Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine

Kameron W. Hawkins: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Jahlik M. Donovan, Donovan P. McGeary and Trevon M. Donovan: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Miles B. Hogan: Burglary with repeat violent offender specifications

Steven A. Rosser: Assault and carrying concealed weapons

Frank N. Detone: Two counts of robbery and tampering with evidence

Heather M. Drabinski: Theft, forgery and misuse of credit cards

Wesley Paul Smidt: Tampering with evidence, escape, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine

Dana Stevens: OVI and stopping after an accident

Derrick Stewart: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Eddie Williams: Felonious assault

Xavier Anthony Calhoun: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

John Michael Biviano: Domestic violence

Jason A. Rosenberger: Grand theft

Tedarro Williams: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Heather Lynn Barringer: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Edgardo Pabon: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.