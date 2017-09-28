Mahoning County indictments: September 28, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 28, 2017:
Alan Johnson: (superseding indictment) Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine
Kameron W. Hawkins: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Jahlik M. Donovan, Donovan P. McGeary and Trevon M. Donovan: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Miles B. Hogan: Burglary with repeat violent offender specifications
Steven A. Rosser: Assault and carrying concealed weapons
Frank N. Detone: Two counts of robbery and tampering with evidence
Heather M. Drabinski: Theft, forgery and misuse of credit cards
Wesley Paul Smidt: Tampering with evidence, escape, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine
Dana Stevens: OVI and stopping after an accident
Derrick Stewart: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Eddie Williams: Felonious assault
Xavier Anthony Calhoun: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
John Michael Biviano: Domestic violence
Jason A. Rosenberger: Grand theft
Tedarro Williams: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Heather Lynn Barringer: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Edgardo Pabon: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
