Mildred J. Guy Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Mildred J. Guy, 79, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the East Liverpool City Hospital surrounded by her family.

Mildred was born December 19, 1937 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Edward and Marion Hazen Rader.

She retired from Rochel Tubing in East Palestine after many years of dedicated employment, where she worked as a racker.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mildred is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Hubert) Kovalesky of Midland, Pennsylvania; two sons, James W., Jr. (Rhonda) Guy of Calcutta and Rick (Janet) Guy of Salem; two brothers, Charles (Dorothy) Rader and Norman (Nancy) Rader; one sister, Janet (Clyde) Leist; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as her little dog, Booie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Guy, Sr.; a daughter, Cindy Lorey; infant son, Edward Guy; great-grandson, Kelian Chase Redman; four brothers, William, John, Donald, Richard Rader and a sister, Gertrude Clemmer.

A private interment will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.