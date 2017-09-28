New store moving into Burlington’s Eastwood Mall Complex site

At Home is coming in mid-2018, according to the Cafaro Company

By Published:
Burlington Coat Factory Exterior.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A home decor superstore is moving into the Eastwood Mall Complex site currently occupied by Burlington.

At Home is coming in mid-2018, according to the Cafaro Company.

The Cafaro Company says plans are being finalized to relocate Burlington to a new space in the complex.

When it opens, the At Home store in Niles will be the only one within 75 miles.

It offers furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal, tabletop and wall décor. The majority of products are unbranded, private label or specifically designed for At Home.

Also moving to new locations are JoAnn Fabrics — which is going to the 22,000 square foot space formerly occupied by Office Max — and Mizu — which will be located next to Pep Boys.

Pandora will open a new jewelry store in the mall’s Center Court.

The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, in Niles.

