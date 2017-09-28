Ohio teen with cancer couldn’t go to homecoming, so date brought it to him

The sweet gesture out of Hilliard, Ohio quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Blake Mounts, Hilliard, cancer homecoming
Credit: @kaaitmichellee on Twitter

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Blake Mounts, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School, couldn’t go to his homecoming dance because of a recent cancer diagnosis, so his date brought homecoming to him.

Mounts was diagnosed with childhood Leukemia after a school resource officer noticed he was looking pale and advised him to see the school nurse.

Because of his diagnosis, he had to miss the school’s homecoming dance.

According to CNN, Mounts’ best friend, Kaitlyn O’Connor, showed up to his house, asking him to be her date. Mounts accepted.

She brought him an outfit and decorations and had the event right in the hospital.

The sweet gesture quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes.

O’Connor posted that she’d do it again to see her friend that happy every day.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s