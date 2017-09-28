Ohio teen with cancer couldn’t go to homecoming, so date brought it to him

Related Coverage Central Ohio officer hailed as hero after noticing student looked ill

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Blake Mounts, a senior at Hilliard Darby High School, couldn’t go to his homecoming dance because of a recent cancer diagnosis, so his date brought homecoming to him.

Mounts was diagnosed with childhood Leukemia after a school resource officer noticed he was looking pale and advised him to see the school nurse.

Because of his diagnosis, he had to miss the school’s homecoming dance.

According to CNN, Mounts’ best friend, Kaitlyn O’Connor, showed up to his house, asking him to be her date. Mounts accepted.

She brought him an outfit and decorations and had the event right in the hospital.

The sweet gesture quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes.

O’Connor posted that she’d do it again to see her friend that happy every day.

He couldn’t come to homecoming so I brought homecoming to him 😊 pic.twitter.com/ca3uQh6kQy — KoKo (@kaaitmichellee) September 25, 2017

A moment I’ll always remember pic.twitter.com/JdFsRre9H2 — KoKo (@kaaitmichellee) September 25, 2017