Police investigating reported rape at Ohio State after concert

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Ohio State University Police are investigating an alleged rape reported at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center during a recent concert.

A woman reported that she was raped by two members of the R&B singer The Weeknd’s crew backstage.

The alleged victim filed the police report the next day following the September 19 concert. The police report says alcohol was involved, and that the weapon used in the incident involved hands, feet and teeth.

The University released a statement, saying simply: “The Ohio State University police division is actively investigating an incident reported September 20 at the Schottenstein Center.”

NBC4 reached out to The Weeknd’s manager in concert team but have yet to receive a response.

The XO Tour manager for the artist and Live Nation team released a statement to TMZ saying, “Upon learning of the accusations that two members of our tour staff are facing, we immediately terminated their employment. We are working with the authorities to ensure they have any information or assistance they may need.”

Management for the singer says he had already left the building before the alleged crime occurred.

A spokesperson for OSU police says this is an ongoing investigation.