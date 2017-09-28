Sen. Schiavoni talks plans to boost Ohio’s economy

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni kicks off his campaign for Ohio governor in Boardman.
Sen. Joe Schiavoni

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – State Senator Joe Schiavoni was in Canfield Thursday morning talking about his plan to boost the state’s economy, as he campaigns to become the next governor.

Schiavoni says the state has the third-highest unemployment rate in the country. He cited retail job cuts last month and a lack of new manufacturing jobs in the past year.

Schiavoni says his plan is based on some bills he’s already introduced in the state House, putting more resources into technical education and labor projects.

“So we’re talking about reinvesting, we’re talking about reinvigorating the economy,” he said. “We’re talking about retraining workers, we’re talking about rebuilding bridges and roads and underground infrastructure and doing things that will benefit everyone.”

To help fund his plan, Schiavoni said he wants to see tax loopholes closed on companies. He thinks some corporate salaries get an unfair break on income tax.

