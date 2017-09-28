Small town senators hope to bring better resources to rural America

Jessica Smith, Nexstar Published: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Thursday, lawmakers in Washington discussed ways to provide better economic opportunity, infrastructure, and addiction treatment in rural areas, including parts of Ohio and Michigan.

United States Department of Agriculture officials testified before the Senate Agriculture committee.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said the federal government should invest more money in rural America.

“Rural communities are often the first to feel the effects of an economic downturn and the last to see the impacts of an improving economy.”

The Senate Agriculture Committee is working on the 2018 Farm Bill — the main piece of legislation that sets U.S. agriculture policy for the next several years.

Several senators asked about improving access to high-speed internet in remote areas.

“In order for our communities to thrive, they need to be able to compete in the 21st-century economy,” Stabenow said.

The USDA told Ranking member Stabenow it’s putting millions of dollars toward expanding broadband.

“These investments connect communities to the Information Age and the world to rural America’s talents, services, and products,” said Christopher McLean, with the USDA.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said one out of every seven jobs in Ohio is related to food and agriculture. He said small towns and farming communities in his state are hurting as people leave town and don’t move back.

“They need help on water and sewer, they need help on the opioid crisis, they need help on a farm economy to make sure we have a safety net.”

Senators hope developing rural America will encourage more people and companies to invest in small towns.

