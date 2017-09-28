Some lawmakers wonder who’ll end up paying for Trump’s proposed tax cuts



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – A government watchdog group claims President Trump’s proposed tax cuts could cost the government $2.2 trillion over the next decade.

Republicans are uniting behind one idea — tax cuts.

But Maya Macguineas, with the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, says Republicans are also avoiding the painful side effect of tax cuts — massive amounts of debt.

“Right now we’re only hearing about the goodies. It’s like handing everybody a present but nobody’s paying the bill. That’s going to fall on the national debt, that’s going to fall on our children.”

Trump says tax cuts eventually pay for themselves — that is, once the economy grows.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says that doesn’t add up.

“So this idea that the administration can pay for a $5 to $7 trillion tax cut through growth is simply selling a bill of goods using fake, fake math.”

Some fiscal conservatives — including Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana — insist tax cuts will grow the economy but he said there’s no doubt more budget cuts are necessary.

“I’m very mindful of the deficit. We’re going to have to do some things to make people unhappy. You can’t make everybody happy.”

House Republicans will begin debating who will be left unhappy next month when the House Ways and Means Committee will begin writing its tax plan.

