Stephany A. Ciszewski Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue in Boardman with Reverend Doug Reed officiating, for Stephany A. Ciszewski, 70, who passed away Thursday morning, September 28, 2017 at Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Stephany was born April 10, 1947 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Stephen G. and Margaret G. (Antal) Horvath.

She graduated from South High School in 1965 and Youngstown State University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

Stephany was a secretary at Bridge of Hope Church for over 20 years and for Gaylord’s Tax Service in Liberty, before retiring in 2010.

She was a member of Bridge of Hope Church, where she was an active member and enjoyed working and participating in many of the church activities.

Stephany enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

Stephany is survived by her husband of 43 years, Stephen Ciszewski, whom she married on September 7, 1974 and her daughter, Dana U. Ciszewski of Struthers.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, October 1, 2017, from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at Bridge of Hope Church in Boardman, with funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 in memory of Stephany.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

