BAZETTA, Ohio – Stephen LaBanc, 47, of Bazetta, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland following a brief and courageous battle with metastatic esophageal cancer.

Arrangements of comfort are entrusted to and pending with the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home in Warren.