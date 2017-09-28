Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, cool

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for cooler temperatures through the weekend. A small risk for an isolated Lake Effect shower Thursday. A better chance for showers Friday.

The weekend looks nice.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 65

Thursday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 47

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (70%)

High: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 81 Low: 49