Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, cool

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for cooler temperatures through the weekend. A small risk for an isolated Lake Effect shower Thursday.  A better chance for showers Friday.

The weekend looks nice.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 65

Thursday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 47

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers. (70%)
High: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 63    Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67    Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74    Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 76    Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80    Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny.  High:  81  Low: 49

