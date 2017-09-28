Storm Team 27: Showers return Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler air will stick around through the end of the work week. Showers are moving in our direction. They should impact parts of the region Friday into Friday night.

The weekend looks great with more sunshine. Warming back up next week.

Forecast

Friday: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers developing. Chance for thunder. (60%)

High: 66

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

Low: 45

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 62

Sunday: Mainly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 44

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54