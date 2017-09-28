Top pick Myles Garrett returns to practice with Browns

Garrett got hurt on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle during practice.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.

The top overall pick in this year’s draft returned on Thursday after being sidelined with a high right ankle sprain. Garrett has missed Cleveland’s first three games – all losses – but now that he’s been cleared to practice, there’s a strong chance he’ll make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett got hurt on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle during practice. At the time, the Browns said he would need at least a month to recover, but the 21-year-old has come back quicker than expected.

It’s possible he’ll be used only in obvious pass-rush situations this week. The Browns want to be somewhat cautious with Garrett, who sprained his foot during the spring and was limited by an ankle sprain during his junior season at Texas A&M.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s