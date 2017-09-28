Trial for Ohio teen charged in her baby’s death moved to 2018

The infant's remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati

18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson is free on bond Monday, hours after a Warren County Judge set a lower bond than the prosecution asked for.

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – The trial for an 18-year-old charged in the death of her newborn found buried at her Ohio home has been moved to 2018.

Brooke Skylar Richardson has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the May death of the infant. The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson’s trial was scheduled for this November. A Warren County judge on Wednesday granted the defense’s motion to push the trial to next year. The judge didn’t set a specific date.

Warren County’s prosecutor has said Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Richardson’s attorney has said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday that they didn’t object to moving the trial to next year.

