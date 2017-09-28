Trumbull Republican chair in Florida for hurricane repair work

SEBRING, Fla. (WKBN) – Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Wyndham is currently in Florida helping with hurricane repair efforts.

Wyndham owns the Howland-based Service Masters. He and his crew have been in Florida for two weeks helping to repair damage from Hurricane Irma.

Among the projects he’s helped repair were a Salvation Army facility in Tampa and a Red Cross disaster center in Jacksonville — both of which were flooded.

He’s currently working on a hospital in Sebring, which is about two hours south of Orlando.

“When the hurricane came through, it compromised windows and doors and roofs and all different parts of the building,” Wyndham said. “And so the water came into the hospital all over the place and all types of various areas. And we have to go around, and wherever the water got in, we have to mitigate it.

“Sometimes it’s just drying it. Sometimes it’s cutting out areas and getting all the wet material out.”

Wyndham expects the Sebring Hospital project to take another three weeks, at which time he plans on coming home.