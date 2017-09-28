Virgil E. Baringer Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Virgil E. Baringer, 91 of Salem died Thursday afternoon, September 28, 2017 at Salem Regional Hospital.

Virgil was born June 16, 1926 in Berlin Center, a son of the late John O. and Mabel (Yeager) Baringer and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Berlin High School and had owned and operated a scrapyard for 32 years before he retired. Previously he had been a machinist for Gonda Engineering and had served as Ellsworth Fire Chief.

Virgil was a member of Ellsworth Presbyterian Church and the Knights of Pythias Lodge #343 of North Jackson.

His wife, the former Catherine Newcomer whom he married November 10, 1947, died September 15, 2004.

He leaves his son, Martin E. Baringer of Woodsfield, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Nancy (Jerry) Kirkland of Canfield and Joyce Roberts of Florida and a special friend, Carol Hough. Virgil also leaves 19 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Virgil was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Logwood; two stepdaughters, Carolyn Hill and Sandra Mitchell; two sisters, Thelma Stroup and Twila Miller and three grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours and private services per Virgil’s request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.