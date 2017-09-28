Warren crime activity: Compass Family staff says client threatened to stab them

Thursday, September 21

9:17 p.m. – North Park Avenue and Washington Street, 56-year-old Chris Gause, Sr., of West Farmington, arrested on a warrant; 28-year-old Christopher Gause, Jr., of West Farmington, arrested on warrants. Officers pulled up beside the two men because they recognized Gause, Sr. as having an active arrest warrant. They said Gause, Jr. was under the influence of drugs and admitted that he also had an active warrant. Police said they found a scale, suspected heroin, a syringe, pills and crack on him.

9:30 p.m. – 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW, 21-year-old Tyreek Barnett, of Sharon, Pa., arrested and charged with criminal trespass and aggravated burglary. Police said they caught Barnett breaking into a Deer Run apartment. He ran when officers confronted him, according to a police report. They ran after him and said Barnett lost a shoe, tripping and falling in the parking lot. The victim said Barnett damaged her screen door, knocked over two TVs and put a hole in the drywall. He pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Friday, September 22

12:30 a.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, a 49-year-old man doused his car with gasoline and drove it into Giant Eagle, police said. He told officers he wanted to kill himself and thought the car would blow up upon impact, according to a police report. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

7:20 p.m. – 2800 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, 39-year-old Derek Kassan, of Farmdale, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a suspected overdose at GetGo. They were able to revive Kassan with naloxone. Officers said they found a packet of heroin, syringe and burnt spoon. Kassan pleaded guilty to the charges in court on Monday.

Saturday, September 23

1 a.m. – 200 block of W. Market St., 61-year-old Michael Orfin, arrested and charged with inducing panic. Firefighters were called to the Reeves Apartments on reports of smoke coming from the building. They found Orfin burning rubber behind the building, according to a police report. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

6:48 p.m. – 1400 block of Elm Rd., 44-year-old Tod Six, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a possible overdose in the Convenient Food Mart parking lot. They found Six slumped over the wheel but said he immediately woke up when they made contact with him. Officers said they found a knife and metal pipe with burn marks on him. Six later admitted to snorting a pill, according to a police report. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Monday, September 25

1 a.m. – 200 block of Lane Dr. SW, 26-year-old Joseph Maggio, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police responded to a fight and said Maggio ignored officers’ orders to stop fighting with the other man. They said Maggio was drunk, making threats and taunting others.

2 p.m. – 300 block of High St. NE, staff at Compass Family & Community Services said a client came in, threatening them. They said she demanded a check from her caseworker and pulled a knife out of her purse. She threatened to stab or punch the caseworker or “whoever took her can of soda,” according to a police report.

8:48 p.m. – 500 block of North Park Ave., 45-year-old Omar White, arrested on an aggravated burglary warrant.

9:50 p.m. – 400 block of Ivanhoe St. NE, officers responded to a domestic violence call. A woman said she got into an argument with 60-year-old Kenneth Finnemore. She claimed he slapped her and threatened her life. When officers tried to arrest Finnemore, they said he told them it was his house. He refused to cooperate and pulled away from them so they were unable to reach him, according to a police report. Finnemore is charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. There is a warrant for his arrest.

Tuesday, September 26

2 a.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a man told police he was walking by Powerhouse Bar when an unknown man grabbed him and punched him in the face, knocking him out. The victim said when he came to, he realized his cell phone, car keys, driver’s license and credit card were missing.

12:35 p.m. – 800 block of Homewood Ave. SE, a 17-year-old admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police. He is facing two misdemeanor counts of bestiality and animal cruelty. Investigators said the same teen was charged last year after having sexual contact with the dog.

Wednesday, September 27

12:40 a.m. – 1300 block of North Rd. NE, a woman said she caught a man breaking into her pickup truck. She tried calling 911 five times, but the calls didn’t go through. When she confronted the man, he punched her in the face twice and ran away, according to a police report.

12:11 p.m. – 2300 block of Burton St. SE, 47-year-old Wende Thurman, arrested on two warrants and additionally charged with falsification. Officers responded to a possible overdose. Thurman was at the home at the time, according to a police report. When officers questioned her about her friend’s overdose, they said she gave them a fake name.

12:53 p.m. – 1300 block of Dodge St. NW, 37-year-old Vera Weston, charged with child endangering. Police responded to a double overdose where an 11-year-old child was present, according to a report. Medics were able to revive Weston and a man with naloxone. Weston was taken to the hospital. The man refused treatment because he said he was just sleeping. Weston pleaded not guilty to the charge but is not allowed to have contact with the child unless approved by Children Services.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: