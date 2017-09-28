Water main break in Boardman sends gallons of water into street

The break happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Market Street

A water main break in Boardman on Thursday morning sent gallons of water into the street.

Aqua Ohio has checked it and has developed a plan to fix it.

